Overseas Vietnamese and foreigners with valid visas will be allowed to buy property in the country from next month, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported, citing a law on property trading.

Property developers will have to deposit with the state up to 3 percent of their investment value to ensure projects are implemented properly, according to the law, which comes into effect from July 1, it reported.

