Vietcombank plans to sell a stake of around 10 percent to foreign investors this year, to reduce state ownership in the country's top firm by market value, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a Vietcombank report.

The state wants to cut its stake in the Hanoi-based lender to 65 percent from 77 percent, the report added.

Mizuho owns 15 percent of Vietcombank.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo)