Vietnam's textile and garment exports to the United States is expected to rise 12.24 percent this year from 2014 to $11 billion, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted a Vietnamese industry official as saying.

The value could double after the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement is signed, lowering tariffs for Vietnamese products to the U.S. market, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)