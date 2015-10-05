BRIEF-Store Capital raises $235 million in term debt
* Store Capital Corp - notes were sold to a group of qualified institutional buyers at an interest rate of 4.32%
Vietnam could post an annual credit growth of 17 percent this year, with the lending pace in late September of 10.78 percent already doubling that a year ago, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a projection by major lender BIDV .
Most of the credit has been extended so far to production, domestic business and trade, the report said.
Loans rose 14.16 percent last year from 2013.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* RBI - decided to assign the lead bank responsibility of districts hitherto held by the associate banks to State Bank of India Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oebFQi) Further company coverage: