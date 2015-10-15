The Vietnamese government will use proceeds from disinvestments of stakes in state-owned companies to invest in the healthcare sector, such as building hospitals, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing a finance ministry official.

The disinvestment targets stakes in 10 companies, including shares worth more than $2.5 billion in Vinamilk, the report said.

