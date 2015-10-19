Vietnam should reduce state ownership in banks to below 51 percent and raise the foreign ownership above the current 30-percent ceiling to attract more foreign investment, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing Vietcombank's chairman.

The proposal was made given weak domestic financial resources, the report said.

