HANOI Aug 19 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday .

FINANCIAL NEWS:

DAU TU

-- Vietnam spent roughly $1.7 billion to pay foreign debts and interest last year, up 30 percent from 2009, Vu Dinh Anh economist from the Finance Ministry said.

NHAN DAN

-- The prime minister has approved the use of a $250 million World Bank loan for upgrading urban areas in northern Vietnam between 2012-2014.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's loans for the real estate market accounted for 9.94 percent of outstanding loans in the first half, above 6 percent in Thailand and 7 percent in Malaysia, while bad debt jumped 37 percent from the end of last year, Le Xuan Nghia vice chairman of National Financial Supervisory Committee said.

-- Vietnam will tighten control over money laundering in the real estate market, a draft construction ministry circular said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Commercial banks prefer administrative regulatory measures from the State Bank instead of market measures since they can dodge them, and the task of the central bank now is to reorder the monetary market by market economic tools, said Le Xuan Nghia, vice chairman of National Financial Supervisory Committee.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Small and medium companies are concerned that the proposal to raise minimum wage levels will could lead to the closure of some companies.

THANH NIEN

-- The Ministry of Foreign affairs, Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development met Binh Thuan provincial authorities to discuss the case of 122 fishermen held in the Philippines for illegal fishing activities in the Philippines water.

-- Vietnam's crime rate is at an average level compared to world and regional standards, said Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang.

