FINANCIAL NEWS:
DAU TU
-- Vietnam spent roughly $1.7 billion to pay foreign debts
and interest last year, up 30 percent from 2009, Vu Dinh Anh
economist from the Finance Ministry said.
NHAN DAN
-- The prime minister has approved the use of a $250 million
World Bank loan for upgrading urban areas in northern Vietnam
between 2012-2014.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam's loans for the real estate market accounted for
9.94 percent of outstanding loans in the first half, above 6
percent in Thailand and 7 percent in Malaysia, while bad debt
jumped 37 percent from the end of last year, Le Xuan Nghia vice
chairman of National Financial Supervisory Committee said.
-- Vietnam will tighten control over money laundering in the
real estate market, a draft construction ministry circular said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Commercial banks prefer administrative regulatory
measures from the State Bank instead of market measures since
they can dodge them, and the task of the central bank now is to
reorder the monetary market by market economic tools, said Le
Xuan Nghia, vice chairman of National Financial Supervisory
Committee.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Small and medium companies are concerned that the
proposal to raise minimum wage levels will could lead to the
closure of some companies.
THANH NIEN
-- The Ministry of Foreign affairs, Ministry of Public
Security and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development met
Binh Thuan provincial authorities to discuss the case of 122
fishermen held in the Philippines for illegal fishing activities
in the Philippines water.
-- Vietnam's crime rate is at an average level compared to
world and regional standards, said Minister of Public Security
Tran Dai Quang.
