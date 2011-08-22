HANOI Aug 22 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Partly private lender VietinBank has received central bank approval to raise its registered capital to 19.7 trillion dong ($946.7 million) this year, from 17.59 trillion dong now.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hoa Phat Group said its net profit hit 1.05 trillion dong ($50.46 million) in the first seven months of 2011, or 56.2 percent of the annual target.

DAU TU

-- Outstanding loans for real estate projects totalled 245 trillion dong at the end of June, or 10 percent of the banking system's total loans. Bad loans for real estate accounted for 3 percent, data from the National Financial Supervisory Committee showed.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Large scale growing of genetically modified (GM) crops could start as early as next year, Deputy Agriculture Minister Bui Ba Bong told a seminar last week. Vietnam has begun growing GM crops, including vitamin-rich rice, herbicide-resistant and worm-free corn and drought tolerant beans, and it spends $3 billion a year to import GM corn, beans and other cereals.

NHAN DAN

-- Two people were killed when an illegal coal mine collapsed in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Sunday.

HANOI MOI

-- A total of 47 people were detained in Hanoi on Sunday morning for gathering illegally, carrying banners and shouting slogans that caused public disorder and opposing law reinforcement forces. The report gave no reason for the gathering.

THANH NIEN

-- Doctors in the northern province of Thai Binh face threats and violence from gangsters, patients and their relatives, and on Aug. 16 a doctor was murdered.

-- Many low-skilled labourers from China are still working illegally at the construction site of the Ca Mau Gas-Power Fertiliser complex despite a deadline to expel them on Aug. 19.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said he would consult with lead economists every six months on macroeconomic fundamentals. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)