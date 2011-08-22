HANOI Aug 22 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Partly private lender VietinBank has received
central bank approval to raise its registered capital to 19.7
trillion dong ($946.7 million) this year, from 17.59 trillion
dong now.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Hoa Phat Group said its net profit hit 1.05
trillion dong ($50.46 million) in the first seven months of
2011, or 56.2 percent of the annual target.
DAU TU
-- Outstanding loans for real estate projects totalled 245
trillion dong at the end of June, or 10 percent of the banking
system's total loans. Bad loans for real estate accounted for 3
percent, data from the National Financial Supervisory Committee
showed.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Large scale growing of genetically modified (GM) crops
could start as early as next year, Deputy Agriculture Minister
Bui Ba Bong told a seminar last week. Vietnam has begun growing
GM crops, including vitamin-rich rice, herbicide-resistant and
worm-free corn and drought tolerant beans, and it spends $3
billion a year to import GM corn, beans and other cereals.
NHAN DAN
-- Two people were killed when an illegal coal mine
collapsed in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Sunday.
HANOI MOI
-- A total of 47 people were detained in Hanoi on Sunday
morning for gathering illegally, carrying banners and shouting
slogans that caused public disorder and opposing law
reinforcement forces. The report gave no reason for the
gathering.
THANH NIEN
-- Doctors in the northern province of Thai Binh face
threats and violence from gangsters, patients and their
relatives, and on Aug. 16 a doctor was murdered.
-- Many low-skilled labourers from China are still working
illegally at the construction site of the Ca Mau Gas-Power
Fertiliser complex despite a deadline to expel them on Aug. 19.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said he would consult with
lead economists every six months on macroeconomic fundamentals.
