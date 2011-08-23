HANOI Aug 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday . Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

-- Ho Chi Minh City's consumer price index in August rose 0.68 percent from July, the lowest level since the beginning of the year, the city's statistics department said.

-- Hanoi-based banks said total deposits in August dipped 0.98 percent from July to 751.98 trillion dong ($36.12 billion), of which savings fell 0.9 percent, the city's statistics office said.

-- Demand for gold bars in domestic markets rose sharply after the price of the metal hit a new record high of 48.88 million ($2,348) per tael, traders said.

-- Major banks, including Vietcombank and BIDV, lowered loan rates by 1-2 percentage points, a move that can support domestic firms in line with the central bank measures.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

-- Vietnam plans to grant amnesty to more than 10,000 inmates on the occasion of Independence Day, Sept. 2, said Cao Ngoc Oanh, head of the general police department.

-- Vietnam is unlikely to achieve its target of exporting $4 billion worth of wood products this year after having met only half of the target between January and July, said Nguyen Ton Quyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Association of Timber And Forest Products.

-- The Vietnamese navy has received its second Gepard-class missile-support frigate from Russia.

($1=20,820 dong)

(Reporting by John Ruwitch)