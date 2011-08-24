HANOI Aug 24 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Life insurer Prudential Vietnam said its insurance premiums in the first half of 2011 rose 12.3 percent from a year earlier to 2.8 trillion dong ($135 million), accounting for 38 percent of the domestic market.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Kinh Do Corp , one of Vietnam's top listed food producers, said its net profit in the first half of 2011 plunged 92 percent from the same period last year to 25 billion dong ($1.2 million).

-- Vietnam's balance of payments this year is likely to see a surplus of between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion, the central bank said, adding that foreign reserves have risen considerably.

DAU TU

-- Banks have been struggling to keep funds in savings accounts because clients have been more attracted by gold price rises, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The executions of 54 death-row inmates in Ho Chi Minh City have been delayed since July 1 because authorities have not completed drafting regulations for the use of lethal injection, which officially replaced the firing squad last month.

TUOI TRE

-- Power demand has risen only 9 percent, or half of Vietnam Electricity group's projection for 2011, so the group has been buying less electricity from domestic suppliers, an EVN official said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnamese government said it would raise minimum monthly salary for workers to between 1.4 million dong and 2 million dong ($67.21-$96) from Oct. 1.

DAU TU

-- The government has approved a 30-year import tax exemption for raw materials purchased for the Southern Petrochemical Complex.

