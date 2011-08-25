HANOI Aug 25 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Interest rates on six-month loans in the interbank market have eased 0.51 percentage point in the past week while rates for 12-month term dropped 1.0 percentage point, the central bank said.

-- State-owned banks willing to issue medium and long-term bonds on international markets in the future must receive central bank approval, it said in a circular.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The first-half net profit of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Co surged 63 percent this year from the same period last year to 613 billion dong ($29.44 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The latest rise in minimum wage is not enough for workers to make ends meet, putting labour union officials in a tough spot because they are unable to stand up fully for workers' rights, said Chairman Dang Ngoc Tung of the Federal Labour Union of Vietnam.

THANH NIEN

-- Top dairy product maker Vinamilk has invested 90 million New Zealand dollars in its first overseas project in New Zealand to produce high quality milk.

-- A total of 21 people, including officials from Vinacomin, Vietnam's state-run coal mining group, went on trial in the northern province of Quang Ninh after being accused of smuggling coal into China.

