HANOI Aug 26 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- State companies are to be required to cut non-core business investment to 15 percent from 30 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a draft circular.

TUOI TRE

-- Ho Chi Minh City People's Court has allowed Vien Dong Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Co to start bankruptcy procedures.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vinamilk , Vietnam's leading dairy products maker, said New Zealand-based Miraka milk powder plant, its first overseas investment with a 19.3 percent stake, started commercial production on Thursday.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity group is scheduled to sign a consultant deal with foreign partners for Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant late this year in order to complete the detailed design by 2013, Deputy Chief Executive Nguyen Cuong Lam said.

TUOI TRE

-- A Singaporean navy ship with a crew of 183 is visiting Saigon port in Ho Chi Minh City to boost friendship ties.

THANH NIEN

-- Phan Ha Binh, a former deputy managing editor of a state-run newspaper, was handed a seven-year jail term after a Ho Chi Minh City court found him guilty of appropriating property.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam received 3.96 million foreign tourists in the first eight months of 2011, up 18.4 percent from the same period last year, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

-- Trade value between Vietnam and Russia in the first half of 2011 rose 40 percent from the same period last year to roughly $1.3 billion, Russian customs said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)