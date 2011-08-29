HANOI Aug 29 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The central bank said it would allow some banks with
credit growth of 20 percent to continue lending as well as to
maintain the 14 percent deposit rate cap in order to cut lending
rates to 17-19 percent.
LAO DONG
-- Loan rates for domestic production and businesses could
drop to 17-18 percent by the year's end, economists said at a
meeting.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Banks have agreed with the central bank to cut lending
rates to 17-19 percent from this week to ease difficulties for
companies, bankers said. Agribank Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Bao said
the lender would provide 7.2 trillion dong ($346 million) to
food and seafood exporters at the lower rates for short term
loans.
DAU TU
-- Bad debt in Vietnam's banking sector has been rising and
could reach 3.1 percent of total loans by the end of 2011, said
Le Xuan Nghia, deputy head of the National Financial Supervisory
Committee.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam is expected to produce 1.4 million tonnes of
sugar in the 2011/2012 crop, up nearly 22 percent from the
2010/2011 season, and import 78,000 tonnes under the country's
World Trade Organisation commitments, enough to meet domestic
demand, industry reports said.
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
-- Vietnam's steel industry is largely responsible for the
country's trade deficit, as it imports more than five million
tonnes of steel products annually worth $7 billion, industry
officials said. The imported products can not be manufactured
locally.
NHAN DAN
-- Vinafood 2, Vietnam's top rice exporter, now has 500,000
tonnes of the grain in stock, 200,000 tonnes of which have not
been contracted for sale. Domestic stocks are sufficient for
consumption in the remaining months of the year as well as for
export.
TUOI TRE
-- Vietnam's rice prices rose above export prices so sales
have been slow, Deputy Chairman Pham Van Bay of the Vietnam Food
Association said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's state budget spending between January and
August rose 8.7 percent from the same period last year to 111.1
trillion dong ($5.33 billion).
-- A consortium of Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corp
(PVEP), Thailand's PTTEP Corp and Japan's JGC has signed a $451
million deal with Algeria's Sonatrach Co to build a
20,000-barrel-per-day oil processing station at Bir Seba in
southern Algeria within 31 months.
