HANOI Aug 29 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank said it would allow some banks with credit growth of 20 percent to continue lending as well as to maintain the 14 percent deposit rate cap in order to cut lending rates to 17-19 percent.

LAO DONG

-- Loan rates for domestic production and businesses could drop to 17-18 percent by the year's end, economists said at a meeting.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Banks have agreed with the central bank to cut lending rates to 17-19 percent from this week to ease difficulties for companies, bankers said. Agribank Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Bao said the lender would provide 7.2 trillion dong ($346 million) to food and seafood exporters at the lower rates for short term loans.

DAU TU

-- Bad debt in Vietnam's banking sector has been rising and could reach 3.1 percent of total loans by the end of 2011, said Le Xuan Nghia, deputy head of the National Financial Supervisory Committee.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam is expected to produce 1.4 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/2012 crop, up nearly 22 percent from the 2010/2011 season, and import 78,000 tonnes under the country's World Trade Organisation commitments, enough to meet domestic demand, industry reports said.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Vietnam's steel industry is largely responsible for the country's trade deficit, as it imports more than five million tonnes of steel products annually worth $7 billion, industry officials said. The imported products can not be manufactured locally.

NHAN DAN

-- Vinafood 2, Vietnam's top rice exporter, now has 500,000 tonnes of the grain in stock, 200,000 tonnes of which have not been contracted for sale. Domestic stocks are sufficient for consumption in the remaining months of the year as well as for export.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's rice prices rose above export prices so sales have been slow, Deputy Chairman Pham Van Bay of the Vietnam Food Association said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's state budget spending between January and August rose 8.7 percent from the same period last year to 111.1 trillion dong ($5.33 billion).

-- A consortium of Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corp (PVEP), Thailand's PTTEP Corp and Japan's JGC has signed a $451 million deal with Algeria's Sonatrach Co to build a 20,000-barrel-per-day oil processing station at Bir Seba in southern Algeria within 31 months.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)