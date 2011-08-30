HANOI Aug 30 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Outstanding loans at Hanoi-based banks as of July 31 had risen 6.93 percent from the end of 2010 to 545.27 trillion dong ($26.18 billion), the central bank's branch in the city said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietcombank said it had raised its registered capital to nearly 19.7 trillion dong ($946 million) as of Aug. 24, from 17.59 trillion dong earlier.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Power prices will be adjusted every quarter instead of every year, beginning Sept. 1, the industry ministry said in a circular.

-- Vietnam is expected to expand its tea growing acreage to 150,000 hectares (370,650 acres) by 2015 from 130,000 hectares now, the Vietnam Tea Association said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association said it will propose that the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Agriculture Ministry refrain from importing sugar in 2012 as domestic output is expected to rise nearly 22 percent to 1.4 million tonnes thanks to an expansion in cane planting area.

-- Vietnam's fiscal deficit in the January-August period stood at about 39.3 trillion dong ($1.89 billion), or 5.7 trillion dong above the Planning and Investment Ministry's estimate in July, said the General Statistics Office.

