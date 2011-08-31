HANOI Aug 31 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Bad debt at Ho Chi Minh City-based banks as of July 31 accounted for 4.57 percent of outstanding loans, the central bank in the city said.

-- Each Vietnamese outbound traveller is allowed to buy $100 for each day of staying abroad for a period of 10 days, a central bank circular said.

-- Vincom , Vietnam's leading property developer, said its net profit in the first half soared 3.3 times from the same period last year to 349 billion dong ($16.76 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam will soon import 60 million doses of bird flu vaccines for a second phase of vaccinations in southern provinces while the risk of the disease re-emerging in poultry populations remains high.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam is projected to import 400,000 tonnes of cotton in 2011, up from last year when it imported 357,000 tonnes, which nearly met domestic demand, the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association said. Major supplies include India, the United States and African nations.

LAO DONG

-- A total of 27 state-owned companies posted a combined gross profit of 48.46 trillion dong ($2.33 billion) in 2009 and all of them reported losses in securities investment, the State Audit said.

-- Vietnam has no intention to internationalise the East Sea issue, calling on countries to refrain from using forces to solve disputes, Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)