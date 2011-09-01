HANOI, Sept 1 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam has removed the loan-to-deposit ratio requirement among banks in a bid to boost liquidity in the economy, a central bank circular said.

-- Vinamilk , the country's leading dairy product maker, said it would pay a 20 percent cash dividend on Sept. 30.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Internet connection speeds have slowed in Vietnam after an undersea cable system, the Asia America Gateway, was broken off the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau early on Wednesday.

NHAN DAN

-- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal mining group, said it has produced 32.5 million tonnes of the fossil fuel in the first eight months of this year, making up nearly 70 percent of its annual target.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam produced 9.64 million tonnes, or 291,000 barrels per day, of crude oil between January and August, reaching 64 percent of the annual target, of which 0.5 million tonnes came from overseas oil fields, the industry and trade ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)