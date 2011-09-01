HANOI, Sept 1 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam has removed the loan-to-deposit ratio requirement
among banks in a bid to boost liquidity in the economy, a
central bank circular said.
-- Vinamilk , the country's leading dairy product
maker, said it would pay a 20 percent cash dividend on Sept. 30.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Internet connection speeds have slowed in Vietnam after
an undersea cable system, the Asia America Gateway, was broken
off the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau early on Wednesday.
NHAN DAN
-- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal mining group, said it has
produced 32.5 million tonnes of the fossil fuel in the first
eight months of this year, making up nearly 70 percent of its
annual target.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam produced 9.64 million tonnes, or 291,000 barrels
per day, of crude oil between January and August, reaching 64
percent of the annual target, of which 0.5 million tonnes came
from overseas oil fields, the industry and trade ministry said.
