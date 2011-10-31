HANOI Oct 31 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- BIDV, Vietnam's second biggest state bank by assets, said it would lend 5 trillion dong ($238 million) to PG.Bank and 3 trillion dong to BacABank.

LAO DONG

-- As of Oct. 27, 12 companies have not released quarterly financial statements for the third quarter, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange said.

-- Vietnam's State Treasury will auction 1 trillion dong ($47.6 million) worth of government bonds on Nov. 3 on the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam spends 12 percent of its state expenditures a year to pay down debt, Dinh said Van Nha, deputy head of the National Assembly's finance and budget committee.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- A 100 percent Malaysian-invested automobile assembling factory in Phu Yen province, central Vietnam, has been found to be dumping toxic waste, threatening production and water sources.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The 2011/2011 winter-spring rice crop in the Mekong Delta could be a bumper one with an estimated output of 10-11 million tonnes thanks to this year's large floods, said Le Van Banh, Director of the Mekong Delta Rice Research Institute.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- People who provide or receive bribes during medical examinations and treatment will be fined 15-20 million dong, according to a new government regulation. The fine, which comes into effect on Dec. 15, is two to three times higher than the current penalty. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)