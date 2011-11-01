HANOI Nov 1 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The central bank has issued a circular on the procedures for revoking licences and liquidating assets in the event of mergers and acquisitions or the bankruptcy of banks.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has set up a national advisory committee on financial and monetary policy that will include high-ranking government officials and prominent economists, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's rice export this year could still reach a record 7.5 million tonnes despite floods in the Mekong Delta, the Agriculture Ministry's Crops Department said.

-- Vietnam and Japan on Monday agreed to double their trade value by 2020 during Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung's visit.

TUOI TRE

-- Kyung Bank Vietnam Co Ltd has started building a $40 million fibre production factory in the southern province of Binh Duong.

-- Vietnam will start to use lethal injections for the death penalty at the end of December, said Ho Thanh Dinh, deputy head of the general department for criminal cases.

THANH NIEN

-- Seasonal floods so far this year have killed 63 people in the Mekong Delta, submerged nearly 118,000 houses and 24,000 hectares of rice, causing damage of 2.58 trillion dong ($122.8 million), the government said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnam Steel Association has sought approval from the Finance Ministry to raise import taxes on cold-rolled steel to 10 percent from zero now, General Secretary Dinh Huy Tam said.

-- Petrovietnam and LLP Kusto Group signed an agreement on oil and gas production during the Kazakhstan president's visit to Vietnam. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)