HANOI Nov 2 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Orchid Fund Private Ltd said it would buy 6.37 million shares of FPT Corp from November to Jan. 4 to raise its stake to 9.9 percent.

-- Thai Hoa Viet Nam Group Joint Stock Co said its January-September gross profit fell 44 percent from the same period last year to 11.44 billion dong ($544,600).

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vincom Co said it plans to issue 158 million new shares to swap 100 percent stake of Vinpearl Joint Stock Co in a merger and acquisition deal.

-- Vietnam licensed an additional 46 foreign stock investors in October, raising the total number as of Oct. 31 to 15,484, the Vietnam Securities Depository said.

DAU TU

-- VietinBank said its bad debt accounted for 1.2 percent of loans as of August, down from 1.56 percent at the end of June but a rise from 0.66 percent at the end of 2010.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State President Truong Tan Sang will visit South Korea between Nov. 8-10 and will attend the 19th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the United States on Nov. 10-13.

-- Vietnam has exported a record 100,000 tonnes of sugar to China from July to the beginning of October, boosting the total volume so far this year to 200,000 tonnes, the Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism on Monday requested that tour companies suspend taking travellers to Thailand due to the dangers posed by serious flooding.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam had 130.7 million telephone subscribers at the end of October, up 3.9 percent from a year ago, of which mobile phone accounts totalled 115.2 million, the General Statistics Office said.

-- Vietnam's power output between January and October rose 9 percent from the same period last year to 90.42 billion kilowatt hours, state utility Vietnam Electricity said.

