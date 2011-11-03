HANOI Nov 3 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam will not insure foreign currency and gold deposits placed at banks, the central bank said in a draft law submitted to the parliament for approval.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies said it would raise 1 trillion dong ($47.62 million) via government-guaranteed bonds at the Hanoi stock exchange on Friday.

NHAN DAN

-- The central bank said it would inspect foreign currency trading with clients and on the interbank markets by some foreign bank branches.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnamese health inspectors have so far fined 10 people for smoking at public places since 2009, when the rules were introduced.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam's state budget collection totalled 558.51 trillion dong ($26.59 billion) in the first 10 months of this year, while expenditures hit 606.93 trillion dong, leaving a deficit of 48.42 trillion dong, the Finance Ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Japan will provide 92.6 billion yen ($1.16 billion) of soft loans to Vietnam, following agreements signed during Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung's visit this week to Japan.

LAO DONG

-- Estonia's Prime Minister Andrus Ansip will visit Vietnam between Nov. 5-7. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)