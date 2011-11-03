HANOI Nov 3 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- Vietnam will not insure foreign currency and gold
deposits placed at banks, the central bank said in a draft law
submitted to the parliament for approval.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies said it would raise
1 trillion dong ($47.62 million) via government-guaranteed bonds
at the Hanoi stock exchange on Friday.
NHAN DAN
-- The central bank said it would inspect foreign currency
trading with clients and on the interbank markets by some
foreign bank branches.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- Vietnamese health inspectors have so far fined 10 people
for smoking at public places since 2009, when the rules were
introduced.
THANH NIEN
-- Vietnam's state budget collection totalled 558.51
trillion dong ($26.59 billion) in the first 10 months of this
year, while expenditures hit 606.93 trillion dong, leaving a
deficit of 48.42 trillion dong, the Finance Ministry said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Japan will provide 92.6 billion yen ($1.16 billion) of
soft loans to Vietnam, following agreements signed during Prime
Minister Nguyen Tan Dung's visit this week to Japan.
LAO DONG
-- Estonia's Prime Minister Andrus Ansip will visit Vietnam
between Nov. 5-7.
