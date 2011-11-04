HANOI Nov 4 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Interest rates in the interbank market on Thursday rose to 27 percent, nearly doubling the deposit rates amid rumours that the central bank would tighten control over lending activity, bankers said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam plans to allocate 370 trillion dong ($17.62 billion) from state budget and government bonds for development projects in rural areas and agricultural fields next year, up 28 percent from 2011, Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

-- Stock market regulators said they would add SME Securities Co to the watch list as of Friday and stop securities depositing activity for one month due to its insolvency.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Seasonal floods are receding quickly in the Mekong Delta, but floods would remain in the region until the second half of November.

LAO DONG

-- Prices of animal feeds at the end of October rose 2.8-6.8 percent from the previous month for the second consecutive month, the Agriculture Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)