FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Sacombank said it would buy back 100 million shares, or 9.3 percent of its registered capital, from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.

-- DaiABank said it would allocate an additional 85 billion dong ($4.05 million) to lend to rural areas at 1.14 percent per month.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- BIDV, Vietnam's second biggest state bank by assets, said it had lent 22 trillion dong ($1.05 billion) to the Mekong Delta region in the first ten months of the year.

THANH NIEN

-- Branches of foreign banks operating in Vietnam will have to report their total loans for real estate sectors by Nov. 9, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Vietnam will need to raise nearly $400 billion for infrastructure development over the next decade, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has urged ministries to review licensed and operating mining projects and immediately halt those projects that fail to meet requirements and affect peoples' lives.

-- Local rice exporters said they had not signed any deals in October due to tough competition from low-priced rice from India and Pakistan.

TUOI TRE

-- Agribank, Vietnam's largest state-run lender by assets, and the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association have signed an agreement in which Agribank will lend coffee businesses at least 5 trillion dong ($238 million) in the 2011/2012 harvest crop.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's tax, industry and trade authorities should impose a 2 percent tax on coffee exports instead of zero now, Chairman Luong Van Tu of the Association of Coffee and Cacao of Vietnam said.

DAU TU

-- The government has not considered state utility Vietnam Electricity's proposal to raise retail electricity prices, said Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office.

-- Many property developers in Ho Chi Minh City said they have had to cut prices by 35-40 percent in the face of the slumping market while most developers in Hanoi have managed to keep prices unchanged.

