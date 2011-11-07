HANOI Nov 7 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday .
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Sacombank said it would buy back 100 million
shares, or 9.3 percent of its registered capital, from Nov. 15
to Dec. 15.
-- DaiABank said it would allocate an additional 85 billion
dong ($4.05 million) to lend to rural areas at 1.14 percent per
month.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- BIDV, Vietnam's second biggest state bank by assets, said
it had lent 22 trillion dong ($1.05 billion) to the Mekong Delta
region in the first ten months of the year.
THANH NIEN
-- Branches of foreign banks operating in Vietnam will have
to report their total loans for real estate sectors by Nov. 9,
the central bank said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
-- Vietnam will need to raise nearly $400 billion for
infrastructure development over the next decade, the Ministry of
Planning and Investment said.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has urged ministries to
review licensed and operating mining projects and immediately
halt those projects that fail to meet requirements and affect
peoples' lives.
-- Local rice exporters said they had not signed any deals
in October due to tough competition from low-priced rice from
India and Pakistan.
TUOI TRE
-- Agribank, Vietnam's largest state-run lender by assets,
and the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association have signed an
agreement in which Agribank will lend coffee businesses at least
5 trillion dong ($238 million) in the 2011/2012 harvest crop.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's tax, industry and trade authorities should
impose a 2 percent tax on coffee exports instead of zero now,
Chairman Luong Van Tu of the Association of Coffee and Cacao of
Vietnam said.
DAU TU
-- The government has not considered state utility Vietnam
Electricity's proposal to raise retail electricity prices, said
Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office.
-- Many property developers in Ho Chi Minh City said they
have had to cut prices by 35-40 percent in the face of the
slumping market while most developers in Hanoi have managed to
keep prices unchanged.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)