HANOI Nov 8 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Securities Commission is preparing a scheme to restructure stock brokerages that is expected to be approved by the Finance Ministry by the end of this year.

LAO DONG

-- Song Da Group has appointed a new chairman for its affiliate, Song Da Urban and Industrial Zone Investment and Development Joint Stock Co .

TUOI TRE

-- Banks are not allowed to provide gold derivative products and are required to stop issuing gold certificates of deposit from May 1 next year, a central bank circular said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Producers are facing difficulties because of a total inventory of 400,000 tonnes of steel and 520,000 tonnes of iron ore as construction projects are delayed and the government cuts public investment, said Nguyen Tien Nghi, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Steel Association.

TUOI TRE

-- Ten people were killed and 20 others injured when a container truck crashed into two coaches early on Monday in the southern province of Binh Thuan, provincial police said.

-- The websites of 345 state organisations and companies were attacked last month, and most of the hackers were foreigners, the internet security company BKAV said.

-- The Finance Ministry said it would soon publish the results of probes into trading of petroleum products by four major importers.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Ministry of Industry and Trade should submit a plan to government by Nov. 15 to establish three power generation corporations under state utility Vietnam Electricity as part of perpetrations to start a competitive power generation market from early next year, Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai said.

-- The prime minister has decided not to raise electricity prices this month and Vietnam Electricity must publish the audited costs of power, Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai said.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)