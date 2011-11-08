HANOI Nov 8 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The State Securities Commission is preparing a scheme to
restructure stock brokerages that is expected to be approved by
the Finance Ministry by the end of this year.
LAO DONG
-- Song Da Group has appointed a new chairman for its
affiliate, Song Da Urban and Industrial Zone Investment and
Development Joint Stock Co .
TUOI TRE
-- Banks are not allowed to provide gold derivative products
and are required to stop issuing gold certificates of deposit
from May 1 next year, a central bank circular said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
NHAN DAN
-- Producers are facing difficulties because of a total
inventory of 400,000 tonnes of steel and 520,000 tonnes of iron
ore as construction projects are delayed and the government cuts
public investment, said Nguyen Tien Nghi, Vice Chairman of the
Vietnam Steel Association.
TUOI TRE
-- Ten people were killed and 20 others injured when a
container truck crashed into two coaches early on Monday in the
southern province of Binh Thuan, provincial police said.
-- The websites of 345 state organisations and companies
were attacked last month, and most of the hackers were
foreigners, the internet security company BKAV said.
-- The Finance Ministry said it would soon publish the
results of probes into trading of petroleum products by four
major importers.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Ministry of Industry and Trade should submit a plan
to government by Nov. 15 to establish three power generation
corporations under state utility Vietnam Electricity as part of
perpetrations to start a competitive power generation market
from early next year, Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai
said.
-- The prime minister has decided not to raise electricity
prices this month and Vietnam Electricity must publish the
audited costs of power, Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai
said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)