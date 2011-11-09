HANOI Nov 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- TrustBank has sought permission from the State Securities Commission to offer 199 million shares to existing shareholders in a move to raise the registered capital to 5 trillion dong ($238 million).

LAO DONG

-- Vinamilk , Vietnam's leading dairy product maker, said milk exports in the first ten months of the year jumped 41.3 percent from the same period last year to $106.2 million.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The central bank has denied talk of abandoning financial companies, saying it aims to cut state groups' ownership in such firms.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam and South Korea agreed to expand the bilateral trade value to $20 billion by 2015 during President Truong Tan Sang's visit.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The National Assembly, or parliament, said it has approved the government's targets of economic expansion at 6.5-7 percent for the 2011-2015 period, the consumer price index at 5-7 percent in 2015, the budget deficit at below 4.5 percent in 2015 and public debt under 65 percent of gross domestic product.

TUOI TRE

-- The National Assembly said it has requested that the government stabilise the dong and double people's actual income from 2010 by 2015.

THANH NIEN

-- Nearly 85,000 people have been infected with hand-foot-mouth disease, resulting in 142 deaths nationwide, said the Ministry of Health. So far only the central province of Ninh Thuan has declared an epidemic of the disease.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's 'tra' catfish exports in the last two months of this year will be half of the monthly average during the first 10 months of the year, the agriculture ministry said.

-- Gold prices on the domestic market rose to 46.5 million dong ($2,214) per tael following a rise in the global market, traders said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam is expected to cut the number of rice exporters operating in the country to 70-80 in the future from 142 now, a government decree said. ($1=21,009 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)