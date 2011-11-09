HANOI Nov 9 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- TrustBank has sought permission from the State Securities
Commission to offer 199 million shares to existing shareholders
in a move to raise the registered capital to 5 trillion dong
($238 million).
LAO DONG
-- Vinamilk , Vietnam's leading dairy product maker,
said milk exports in the first ten months of the year jumped
41.3 percent from the same period last year to $106.2 million.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- The central bank has denied talk of abandoning financial
companies, saying it aims to cut state groups' ownership in such
firms.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam and South Korea agreed to expand the bilateral
trade value to $20 billion by 2015 during President Truong Tan
Sang's visit.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- The National Assembly, or parliament, said it has
approved the government's targets of economic expansion at 6.5-7
percent for the 2011-2015 period, the consumer price index at
5-7 percent in 2015, the budget deficit at below 4.5 percent in
2015 and public debt under 65 percent of gross domestic product.
TUOI TRE
-- The National Assembly said it has requested that the
government stabilise the dong and double people's
actual income from 2010 by 2015.
THANH NIEN
-- Nearly 85,000 people have been infected with
hand-foot-mouth disease, resulting in 142 deaths nationwide,
said the Ministry of Health. So far only the central province of
Ninh Thuan has declared an epidemic of the disease.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam's 'tra' catfish exports in the last two months of
this year will be half of the monthly average during the first
10 months of the year, the agriculture ministry said.
-- Gold prices on the domestic market rose to 46.5 million
dong ($2,214) per tael following a rise in the global market,
traders said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam is expected to cut the number of rice exporters
operating in the country to 70-80 in the future from 142 now, a
government decree said.
($1=21,009 dong)
