HANOI Nov 10 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vinamilk , Vietnam's leading dairy product maker, has sought permission to issue 185 million bonus shares to shareholders.

-- Vietcombank, Vietnam's second-biggest partly private bank by assets, said it had put aside 8 trillion dong ($380.9 million) for risk provisions; its bad debt had risen to 3.9 percent at the end of September.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank has given Saigon-Hanoi Bank permission to open a branch in Laos.

TUOI TRE

-- Partly private Sacombank said it will use around 1.36 trillion dong ($64.7 million) to buy back its shares from Nov. 16 to Dec. 16.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Industry and Trade Ministry has turned down a proposal to raise coal prices from Vinacomin, the country's top miner, saying it would consult with the finance ministry for a suitable time.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam may produce 44-45 million tonnes of rice and export 9 million tonnes of the grain in 2015, said delegates at the second Vietnam Rice Conference.

TUOI TRE

-- Car sales in Vietnam fell 8 percent in October from September to 9,258 vehicles, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association said.

($1=21,006 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)