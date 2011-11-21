HANOI Nov 21 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Securities brokerages made a combined loss of 2 trillion dong ($95 million) in the first nine months of this year, Chairman Vu Bang of the State Securities Commission said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Finance Ministry should not impose the 25 percent tax on equity transactions by foreign investment funds because no new funds have entered Vietnam over the past two years, the Vietnam Association of Financial Investors said.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Banks in Ho Chi Minh City are vying to increase interest rates on deposits in foreign currencies other than U.S. dollar, such as euro and Australian dollar, considering it as a solution to improve liquidity.

V IETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Training a high-quality workforce for the nuclear power sector is one of Vietnam's top priorities in the national nuclear power programme by 2020, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Dinh Tien said.

LAO DONG

-- Asian markets accounted for 64 percent of Vietnam's rice exports so far this year, followed by Africa with 25 percent and America with 7 percent, the Agriculture Ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Being able to export 7 million tonnes of rice this year may be a difficult task, given slow transactions on Vietnam's rice export market so far, exporters said, against an Agriculture Ministry's expectation of 7.5 million tonnes.

-- The government will allow state utility Vietnam Electricity to raise power prices to offset its losses and debt totalling more than 21 trillion dong ($1 billion), Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong said. No time frame has been decided.

DAU TU

-- It would be difficult to keep Vietnam's inflation in 2012 in single digits if only monetary policies are used, experts said at a seminar hosted by the Asian Development Bank.