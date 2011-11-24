HANOI Nov 24 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The central bank on Wednesday fined FPT University and two companies a combined 650 million dong ($30,900) for violating monetary rules, including publishing fees in dollar.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Kinh Do Corp expects revenues this year to grow 31 percent from last year to 4.2 trillion dong ($200 million).

THANH NIEN

-- France's Credit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank and Societe Generale have signed a memorandum on extending loans for the construction of a tunnel under Ca pass in Vietnam's central province of Phu Yen, which needs investment of $796 million.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Transport Minister Dinh La Thang cannot set a deadline to eliminate traffic jams in Vietnam's biggest cities but, speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, he promised to reduce traffic accidents by 5-10 percent a year during his five-year term by 2015.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam and Israel are expected to use export-supporting measures to boost trade, which is expected to rise to $300 million this year from $220 million in 2010.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Finance Ministry said it was considering raising the price of clean water by 17-100 percent per cubic metre.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)