HANOI Nov 25 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Nam Viet Bank has received approval from the Hanoi Stock Exchange to list an additional 44.97 million new shares.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Police have busted a human trafficking ring, detained 10 Vietnamese and seven Chinese nationals for selling 39 women to China since 2009, four of whom have escaped and reported to the authorities.

TUOI TRE

-- Several Vietnamese tour operators said they were restarting trips to Thailand now that life is getting back to normal in key tourist areas after flooding.

-- Saigon Jewelry Co said it sold 20,000 taels of gold on Thursday to meet soaring domestic demand after domestic prices dropped to 44.4 million dong ($2,114) per tael.

THANH NIEN

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity group had losses of 23.5 trillion dong ($1.12 billion) in 2010, including 8 trillion dong from electricity sales and 15.46 trillion dong from exchange rate fluctuation, but losses could ease to 3.54 trillion this year, Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

-- Vietnam will raise electricity prices by 4.6 percent next year, Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

DAU TU

-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam said it considered Russia and countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States its key area for overseas exploration and production. The group taps 20 oil fields at home and another five abroad.

