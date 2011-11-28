HANOI Nov 28 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Petrolimex, the country's largest fuel distributor,
recorded losses of 1.84 trillion dong ($87.6 million) in the
first half of this year, the Finance Ministry said.
-- Hanoi-based Maritime Bank plans to issue 100 million
bonus shares to raise the registered capital to 8 trillion dong
($380.95 million).
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
-- Vietnam's wood export sector is expected to hit a record
revenue of $3.9 billion this year, from $3.3 billion in 2010,
said Vice Chairman Nguyen Ton Quyen of the Vietnam Timber and
Forest Product Association.
NHAN DAN
-- Vietnam's exports of agricultural, forestry and aquatic
products in the first 11 months of this year rose 30.6 percent
from a year earlier to $22.6 billion, the Agriculture Ministry
said.
LAO DONG
-- The Finance Ministry should remove weak auditing firms to
avoid unexpected outcomes as a fifth of Vietnam's auditing
companies fail to meet the sector's requirements, the Vietnam
Association of Certified Public Accountants said.
TUOI TRE
-- Vietnam has historical and legal grounds to claim
sovereignty over Paracel and Spratly archipelagos, Prime
Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told the National Assembly.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's fiscal deficit as of Nov. 15 stood at 52.9
trillion dong ($2.5 billion), or 44 percent of the annual target
approved by the National Assembly, the government's General
Statistics Office said.
-- Total payable debt of state-owned enterprises at the end
of 2010 was 1,088 trillion dong ($51.8 billion), 30 of them with
loans exceeding equity by three times, a government report said.
DAU TU
-- Singapore's Semcorp group has proposed the provincial
authority of Quang Ngai to build a 1,200-megawatt coal-fired
power plant at Dung Quat Economic Zone.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)