HANOI Nov 30 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- The Military Insurance Co said it has secured a Finance Ministry licence to raise its registered capital to 400 billion dong ($19 million) from 300 billion dong now.

THANH NIEN

-- Several small banks in the southern region have been delaying debt payments due to a liquidity crunch, and the practice has been spreading in the system, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Foreign Ministry has launched a website (biengioilanhtho/gov.vn) to provide news and information about the nation's policies and viewpoints on national sovereignty. It is designed to improve awareness on boundaries and strengthen friendly relations with neighbouring countries.

NHAN DAN

-- The Supreme Court's Court of Appeal has cut a three-year sentence handed to a French-Vietnamese citizen to 17 months and another three-year probation. The man was found guilty of subversive activities by a lower court. .

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam and Belarus aim to raise their trade value to $1 billion over the next five years and will soon start talks over a free trade agreement, the two said during a visit to Vietnam by Belarus Prime Minister Mikhail Myasnikovich.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State oil group Petrovietnam, the Vietnam-Russia oil and gas venture Vietsovpetro and PV Oil are among Vietnam's 500 largest companies, Vietnam Report said.

-- Vietnam is expected to impose an export tax of 10 percent on gemstones from early 2012, the Finance Ministry said.

-- Vietnam will delay corporate income tax payments for companies that employ more than 300 workers by one year, a Finance Ministry circular said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)