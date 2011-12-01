HANOI Dec 1 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank is drafting a regulation on debt trading to add foreign bank branches and payment in foreign currencies.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will visit Cambodia on Dec. 6-8.

-- Trade between Vietnam and Turkey is expected to rise to $1 billion this year from $800 million in 2010.

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam's steel industry may suffer from a decline of 8 percent this year, following slow consumption, leading to the current high stockpile of 370,000 tonnes, Vietnam Steel Association Deputy Chairman Nguyen Tien Nghi said. Domestic manufacturing capacity has reached 9 million tonnes per year while consumption is estimated at 5 million tonnes.

THANH NIEN

-- The average life expectancy of Vietnamese people has increased to 73 from 40 in 1960, a Health Ministry official said. The country's population density is nearly 260 people for each square km, six times above the world's average. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)