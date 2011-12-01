HANOI Dec 1 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The central bank is drafting a regulation on debt trading
to add foreign bank branches and payment in foreign currencies.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu
Trong will visit Cambodia on Dec. 6-8.
-- Trade between Vietnam and Turkey is expected to rise to
$1 billion this year from $800 million in 2010.
NHAN DAN
-- Vietnam's steel industry may suffer from a decline of 8
percent this year, following slow consumption, leading to the
current high stockpile of 370,000 tonnes, Vietnam Steel
Association Deputy Chairman Nguyen Tien Nghi said. Domestic
manufacturing capacity has reached 9 million tonnes per year
while consumption is estimated at 5 million tonnes.
THANH NIEN
-- The average life expectancy of Vietnamese people has
increased to 73 from 40 in 1960, a Health Ministry official
said. The country's population density is nearly 260 people for
each square km, six times above the world's average.
