HANOI Jan 30 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam Dairy Products Co, or Vinamilk, said its net profit rose 15.9 percent last year from 2010 to 4.17 trillion dong ($200 million).

-- Total deposits in the banking system as of Dec. 21 had risen an estimated 9.89 percent from the end of 2010, while total loans were up 10.9 percent, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- The Finance Ministry said it has requested that big state-owned companies cut their management costs 5-10 percent this year.

TUOI TRE

-- Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Vietnam's largest shrimp exporter, will ship $550 million worth of the product abroad this year, a 60 percent jump from 2011, said Chief Executive Nguyen Van Quang.

-- Vietnam's cement sales this year are expected to remain flat from last year at about 49.5 million tonnes, said Nguyen Van Thien, Chairman of the Vietnam Cement Association.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam's per capita income is forecast to hit $4,335 by 2050 and it will be listed among the 26 countries with the fastest economic growth, said HSBC.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The average income of employees in Vietnam increased 14.6 percent last year from 2010, while annual inflation was 18.13 percent, said Tong Thi Minh, head of the labour and salary department at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

-- Vietnam will grant tax concessions worth 5.4 trillion dong ($258.6 million) this year, including 850 billion dong for securities trading, the General Taxation Department said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)