HANOI Feb 1 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The dong has fallen against the dollar to the higher end
of the foreign exchange band after strengthening before Tet,
bankers said.
-- Petrovietnam Technical Services Corp said its
2011 net profit had jumped 65.8 percent from a year before to
1.15 trillion dong ($54.8 million) thanks to the sale of a
floating storage facility.
-- Techcombank will lend 600 billion dong ($28.6 million) to
Ninh Binh Fertiliser Co to supplement the latter's working
capital, following a deal signed on Tuesday.
-- VietinBank said it has received an approval from
the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange to list an additional 66
million new shares, valued at 664 billion dong ($31.59 million),
on February 10.
-- FPT Corp, Vietnam's top software maker, said its
2011 revenue rose 27 percent from 2010 to 26 trillion dong
($1.24 billion) while net profit grew 23.46 percent to 2.09
trillion dong.
LAO DONG
-- The Hanoi Stock Exchange turned down a proposal by SME
Securities with liquidity insolvency several times last year to
delay its fourth quarter financial reports.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
HANOI MOI
-- The Ministry of Mineral and Natural Resources said it has
sent officials to investigate a land revoking case in the port
city of Hai Phong, which drove farmers to shoot at six police
and soldiers.
THANH NIEN
-- Some gas distributors said they would raise the price of
a 12-kg cylinder by 42,000 dong ($2) on February 1 following
price hikes in global markets.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
---- Vietnam's agricultural sector has sought to attract $2
billion to $2.25 billion of development aid between 2010-2015,
said the Agriculture Ministry.
($1=21,020 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)