HANOI Feb 2 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it granted trading
accounts to 20 new foreign investors in January, raising the
total number as of January 31 to 15,589.
-- Bao Viet said its net profit last year rose
slightly from a year earlier to 859.3 billion dong ($41 million)
while revenue jumped 25 percent to 1.52 trillion dong.
-- Kinh Bac City said its net losses were 52
billion dong ($2.48 million) last year, compared with 506
billion dong in 2010.
LAO DONG
-- Habubank said its losses in the fourth quarter last year
were 55.61 billion dong ($2.64 million), and its 2011 gross
profit fell 27.4 percent from a year earlier to 431.7 billion
dong.
TUOI TRE
-- The central bank said it had imposed fines of 27.66
million dong ($1,318) on three companies in southern Vietnam
quoting prices in dollars.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
-- Of 92 foreign invested companies in the Central Highland
province of Lam Dong, 61 reported losses in 2010, but many had
falsified reports by transfer pricing, said the provincial
taxation department.
-- Vietnam's agricultural exports this year may slip from
2011 due to falling prices and lower demand from major markets,
industry officials said.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam's health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the
country's second avian flu death this year, a 26-year-old woman
in the southern province of Soc Trang.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Vietnam Cashew Association said it would request the
government arrange 29.5 trillion dong ($1.4 billion) of soft
loans for the sector to stockpile ingredients for processing and
exports.
-- Vietnam's retail sales and revenues are forecast to hit
$100 billion this year, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
($1=20,980 dong)
