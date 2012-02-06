HANOI Feb 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, one of the country's two policy lenders, will auction 3 trillion dong ($143 million) of government-guaranteed bonds this week, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

-- If inflation goes down to 10 percent at the end of the first quarter of this year, the central bank may cut the refinancing rate to 13 percent in March from 15 percent now, 12 percent in June, 11 percent in September, and 10 percent in December and 9 percent in March next year, ANZ said.

THANH NIEN

-- The top economic task for Vietnam this year is to improve liquidity in the banking system. If it is not solved, interest rates are unlikely to drop, and domestic firms will continue facing hardships, said Le Xuan Nghia, vice chairman of the National Financial Supervisory Council.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam needs to curb inflation to a single digit level this year while regulating prices of coal, electricity and petroleum products with market mechanisms, said Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

-- Vietnam's exports last year jumped 41 percent from a year earlier to $3.35 billion, the Industry and Trade Ministry's data showed.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's electricity output is expected to hit 121.7 billion kilowatt hours this year, state-owned utility Vietnam Electricity Group said, adding it is facing a loss at 300 dong (1 U.S. cent) per each kilowatt hour.

($1=20,900 dong)

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)