FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Military Bank said it would pay a dividend of 300 dong (1.4 U.S. cents) per share on March 15.

LAO DONG

-- The State Securities Commission said it had fined nine individuals for price manipulation last year, adding it would tighten inspection on performance of stock brokerages and funds this year.

TUOI TRE

-- The State Securities Commission has approved the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange to extend the trading time by 1.5 hours, from 13:00 to 14:30 p.m starting Feb. 20.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- January car sales in Vietnam plunged 60 percent from a year ago to 4,271 units, and plummeted 61 percent from December due to a hike in registration fees, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's plastics exports this year are expected to grow 25 percent to 28 percent from last year to $1.7 billion, said the Vietnam Plastics Association.

-- Vietnam's tra, ba sa fish exports this year are forecast to rise 11 percent from last year to $2 billion, the Agriculture Ministry said.

($1=20,880 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)