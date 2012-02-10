HANOI Feb 10 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy product producer, said it earned $22.3 million from exports in January, five times higher than the same period last year.

LAO DONG

-- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it would revoke a membership license from SME Securities and would transfer all the trading accounts to other members between Feb. 9-22.

-- Thai Hoa Vietnam Group, Vietnam's leading coffee producer, said it has failed to sell 30.25 million shares offered to the public.

THANH NIEN

-- The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange has rejected extending the trading time starting Feb. 20.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The State Audit said it will investigate three major fuel importers and distributors this year, including top distributor Petrolimex, aiming at more transparency in their operation.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's per capita labour productivity in 2010 was 40.39 million dong ($1,937), the lowest in Asia, said the Vietnam Productivity Centre under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

-- The cost of Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant will not exceed $6 billion, said Sergey Boyarkin, Ninh Thuan 1 project leader of Russia's State Nuclear Energy Corp, the constructor.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top miner, has sought permission from the prime minister and the Industry and Trade Ministry to raise the coal prices for power plants. This year Vinacomin expects to raise the prices by 30 percent to 40 percent on par with the production costs.

DAU TU

-- The central bank said it has signed a loan agreement worth $120.5 million with the Asian Development Bank for the electricity transmission programme.

($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)