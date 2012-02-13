HANOI Feb 13 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The Vietnam Association of Financial Investors has proposed cutting the number of brokerages to 25 from 100, adding that brokerages must raise their registered capital to 600 billion dong ($28.8 million) this year and double it in 2015.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association expects to collect $2 million a year for a coffee export insurance fund from this October, with half of the funds to go to replanting, another 30 percent for stockpiling, 10 percent for quality improvement and 10 percent for trade promotion.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam and China agreed during a visit to China by Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to solve issues relating to the East Sea via peaceful negotiations.

-- Police in the central province Phu Yen said they had detained another four people for involvement in a plot to overthrow the regime.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam has established the Vietnam Aviation Corporation with a registered capital of 7.74 trillion dong ($372.11 million), based on the mergers of several airport authority agents, the Transport Ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam will delay the start of competitive electricity generation market until July because conditions are not yet ready, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

-- Vietnam is expected to produce a record 1.43 million tonnes of refined sugar in the 2011/2012 crushing season, up 24.3 percent from the previous year, said Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association Do Thanh Liem. The Agriculture Ministry said it would seek government permission to export 250,000 tonnes of sugar this year.

-- The government has approved a Labour Ministry plan to send workers back to Libya after 10,000 of them were forced to return home due to unrest last year. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)