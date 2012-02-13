HANOI Feb 13 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- The Vietnam Association of Financial Investors has
proposed cutting the number of brokerages to 25 from 100, adding
that brokerages must raise their registered capital to 600
billion dong ($28.8 million) this year and double it in 2015.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- The Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association expects to
collect $2 million a year for a coffee export insurance fund
from this October, with half of the funds to go to replanting,
another 30 percent for stockpiling, 10 percent for quality
improvement and 10 percent for trade promotion.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam and China agreed during a visit to China by
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to solve issues
relating to the East Sea via peaceful negotiations.
-- Police in the central province Phu Yen said they had
detained another four people for involvement in a plot to
overthrow the regime.
TUOI TRE
-- Vietnam has established the Vietnam Aviation Corporation
with a registered capital of 7.74 trillion dong ($372.11
million), based on the mergers of several airport authority
agents, the Transport Ministry said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam will delay the start of competitive electricity
generation market until July because conditions are not yet
ready, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.
-- Vietnam is expected to produce a record 1.43 million
tonnes of refined sugar in the 2011/2012 crushing season, up
24.3 percent from the previous year, said Deputy Chairman of the
Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association Do Thanh Liem. The
Agriculture Ministry said it would seek government permission to
export 250,000 tonnes of sugar this year.
-- The government has approved a Labour Ministry plan to
send workers back to Libya after 10,000 of them were forced to
return home due to unrest last year.
