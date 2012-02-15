HANOI Feb 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Bad debt in the real estate sector stood at 3.52 percent of Vietnam's total loans at the end of last year, higher than the overall bad debt ratio of 3 percent, the central bank said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Loans for non-manufacturing purposes accounted for 11.3 percent of total loans at the end of 2011, while loans for the real estate industry stood below 9 percent, Deputy Governor Nguyen Dong Tien of the State Bank of Vietnam said.

DAU TU

-- Many companies have started taking loans in foreign currencies, with rates now of between 5.6-8 percent, instead of dong-denominated loans with higher interest rates, business representatives said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Due to inefficiencies related to the country's 3G mobile service providers, licensing for the more modern 4G service will be put on hold until around 2018, telecoms experts said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's electricity demand this year will reach an estimated 118 billion kilowatt hours (kwh), while state utility Vietnam Electricity said it could only generate 51 billion kwh and would need to buy electricity from other domestic sources as well as import 4.65 billion kwh from China.

-- Petrovietnam Gas Corp said it secured a licence to invest more than $1.3 billion in the 365 km (227 mile) Nam Con Son 2 gas pipeline off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. The project is slated to be operational in the last quarter of 2014.

-- Vietnam may raise the price of coal for the power sector by around 26 percent this year, the Finance Ministry's Price Management Department said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)