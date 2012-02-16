HANOI Feb 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Dong lending rates have dropped to 13.5 percent, below the 14 percent cap on deposit rates, central bank data showed.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Construction Ministry will delay work on several approved cement projects following forecasts of large inventory that would outstrip demand, a ministry official said.

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam has had its first human infection of the H3N2 flu virus, which originated in pigs, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Recent test results confirmed that a two-year-old girl in the southern province of Long An fell ill with the swine virus last year but was cured, it said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Bird flu has spread to 10 provinces in Vietnam so far this year, with the latest outbreaks in poultry including pigeons detected in the central province of Ha Tinh, the Animal Health Department said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's exports to Russia this year are expected to jump 66.7 percent to $2.5 billion from $1.5 billion in 2011, with electronics rising significantly, Vietnam's trade attache to Russia Vu Van Quang said.

-- Asia Commercial Bank said it would provide $100 million in soft loans to rice, seafood, plastics and steel firms until June 30. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)