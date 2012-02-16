HANOI Feb 16 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Dong lending rates have dropped to 13.5 percent, below
the 14 percent cap on deposit rates, central bank data showed.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The Construction Ministry will delay work on several
approved cement projects following forecasts of large inventory
that would outstrip demand, a ministry official said.
NHAN DAN
-- Vietnam has had its first human infection of the H3N2 flu
virus, which originated in pigs, the Health Ministry said on
Wednesday. Recent test results confirmed that a two-year-old
girl in the southern province of Long An fell ill with the swine
virus last year but was cured, it said.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
-- Bird flu has spread to 10 provinces in Vietnam so far
this year, with the latest outbreaks in poultry including
pigeons detected in the central province of Ha Tinh, the Animal
Health Department said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's exports to Russia this year are expected to
jump 66.7 percent to $2.5 billion from $1.5 billion in 2011,
with electronics rising significantly, Vietnam's trade attache
to Russia Vu Van Quang said.
-- Asia Commercial Bank said it would provide $100
million in soft loans to rice, seafood, plastics and steel firms
until June 30.
