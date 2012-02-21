HANOI Feb 21 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Military-run telecoms firm Viettel has projected 19 percent revenue growth this year to 140 trillion dong ($6.73 billion).

-- Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp said its consolidated net profit last year jumped 41 percent from 2010 to 513.2 billion dong ($24.66 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Industry and Trade Ministry is drafting a circular to guide oversight of online shopping following recent complaints of cheating due to consumer's ignorance and credulousness.

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam's sugar supply this year would reach 1.57 million tonnes, including production of 1.4 million tonnes and 100,000 tonnes carried forward from 2011, while demand would stand at 1.4 million tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said. It has agreed to export between 100,000-150,000 tonnes of sugar this year.

TUOI TRE

-- Ho Chi Minh City's monthly consumer price index in February rose 1.32 percent from last month, the lowest rise since February 2009, while Hanoi's prices rose 1.45 percent from January, statistics departments in the cities said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)