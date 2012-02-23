HANOI Feb 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- Other banks could cut interest rates following such moves by four major lenders -- Agribank, VietinBank, Vietcombank and BIDV -- which accounted for a combined 55-60 percent of market lending, said Agribank Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Bao.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- VietinBank said it was targeting a gross profit of 9 trillion dong ($432.5 million) this year, 11 percent up from 2011.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank has rejected rumours that Sacombank , Asia Commercial Bank and Eximbank would be merged.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries (Vinacomin) has renewed its proposal to the government on raising coal prices sold to electricity producers. Last year it proposed a rise of 10-15 percent but just a 5-percent rise was approved.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam detected 14,125 people infected by HIV in 2011, around 2,400 of whom had died, and most of the infections were in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and several northern mountainous provinces such as Dien Bien, Son La and Thai Nguyen, government statistics show.

HANOI MOI

-- Sumitomo Mitsui and Citibank will arrange a $270 million loan for the Vietnam Development Bank to fund the construction of a Hanoi-Haiphong highway, based on a contract signed on Wednesday with the Vietnamese lender.

TUOI TRE

-- The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and trade unions should halve the number of strikes this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's coal exports are projected to plunge to 3 million tonnes per year by 2015 from an estimated 14.5 million tonnes in 2012, Vinacomin, the country's leading coal miner, cited a 2011-2015 coal production plan as saying. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)