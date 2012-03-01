HANOI, March 1 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, has asked Sacombank and Eximbank to explain the recent volatility in the price of Sacombank shares.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's cashew industry has planned to export 170,000 tonnes of the nuts this year, up 2.3 percent from 2011, the Vietnam Cashew Association said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam demanded China not violate its indisputable sovereignty over Paracel and Spratly archipelagos and stop ill-treating and compensate damages for Vietnamese fishermen, Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.

-- Vietnam and the European Union should step up negotiations for a free trade agreement, said David O'Sullivan, EU Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)