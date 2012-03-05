HANOI, March 5 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Vietcombank will seek shareholders' approval to
list 1.6 billion shares now held by the state at its annual
general meeting on April 4.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- State-owned Agribank said it has planned to increase
lending to agricultural and rural areas by 15-17 percent this
year.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd, an affiliate of Japan's leading
retailer Aeon Co, said the group's first shopping
centre would be built in Ho Chi Minh City. Construction of the
$109 million facility would begin this September and be
completed by mid 2014.
LAO DONG
-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has demanded that
establishment of new industrial and economic zones be halted,
asking the Planning and Investment Ministry to inspect
ineffective ones that caused land waste and environment
pollution.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The government has approved a scheme to restructure the
banking system for the 2011-2015 period, dividing banks into
three groups and allowing healthy lenders to buy assets from
weak ones.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)