HANOI, March 5 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vietcombank will seek shareholders' approval to list 1.6 billion shares now held by the state at its annual general meeting on April 4.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- State-owned Agribank said it has planned to increase lending to agricultural and rural areas by 15-17 percent this year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd, an affiliate of Japan's leading retailer Aeon Co, said the group's first shopping centre would be built in Ho Chi Minh City. Construction of the $109 million facility would begin this September and be completed by mid 2014.

LAO DONG

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has demanded that establishment of new industrial and economic zones be halted, asking the Planning and Investment Ministry to inspect ineffective ones that caused land waste and environment pollution.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The government has approved a scheme to restructure the banking system for the 2011-2015 period, dividing banks into three groups and allowing healthy lenders to buy assets from weak ones. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)