FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Some domestic banks have said they plan to cut lending
rates by between 1.5 and 3 percent following a central bank's
move to lower the base rate and the cap on dong deposits.
THANH NIEN
-- Hanoi-based Techcombank said gross profit last year
jumped 53.18 percent from 2010 to 4.2 trillion dong ($202
million).
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- South Korea's Posco Vietnam Stainless Steel opened a $130
million stainless steel cold rolling plant, its second in the
country, in the southern province of Dong Nai on Wednesday. The
plant has an annual output of 150,000 tonnes, making Posco
the biggest stainless steel maker in Vietnam.
NHAN DAN
-- Doctors confirmed that a 31-year-old man from the central
highland province of Daklak had contracted bird flu and had been
hospitalised in Ho Chi Minh City. This is the fourth confirmed
human case this year in Vietnam.
LAO DONG
-- Transportation costs will rise 2-5 percent following a 10
percent increase in fuel prices, said Vietnam Automobile
Transport Association Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung.
-- The Vietnam Cashew Association has proposed that the
government allocate 29.53 trillion dong ($1.42 billion) in soft
loans for the sector to stockpile about 380,000 tonnes of raw
nuts.
-- Vietnam and Ukraine should soon initiate free trade
agreement talks, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told Ukraine
Foreign Minister Konstantin Grishenko during his visit to
Vietnam.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam registered 1.94 million telephones in the
January-February period, up 34.1 percent from a year earlier, of
which 1.93 million were mobile phones, government statistics
showed.
