HANOI, March 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Trading in odd lots of securities will commence March 26, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

-- It is too early for the central bank to cut interest rates as increases in fuel costs, electricity, coal and gas will still weigh on inflation pressure, analysts at Thang Long Securities said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam has decried the United States' Vietnam Human Right Act on Thursday, saying it provided inaccurate and biased information about the country's human rights situation.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- A draft personal income tax bill is aimed at raising the proportion of tax-free income and eliminating the highest tax level of 35 percent, the Finance Ministry said. It plans to submit the draft to the National Assembly for approval in May and the bill is expected come into effect from January 2014.

-- The Vietnam Food Association said it would let its members stockpile 1 million tonnes of rice between March 15 and April 30 to prevent price falls, while waiting for a government decision on a similar scheme. Several banks had agreed to lend at a rate of as low as 14.5 percent as part of the scheme, it said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)