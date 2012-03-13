HANOI, March 13 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
-- Total lending as of March 8 had eased 1.27 percent from
the beginning of the year, said State Bank of Vietnam Governor
Nguyen Van Binh.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
-- The State Bank of Vietnam is forecast to lower the
ceiling on deposit rates to 10 percent so that lending rates can
continue to drop.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Mekong Delta farmers have harvested more than half of the
1.6 million hectares (4 million acres) planted in the
winter-spring rice crop, the Agriculture Ministry said. Demand
for high-quality rice has been high, while buyers were not
interested in the low-grade variety IR50404, which was planted
widely, farmers said.
LAO DONG
-- State utility Vietnam Electricity has sought permission
to raise electricity prices by at least 5 percent this year.
