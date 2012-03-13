HANOI, March 13 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- Total lending as of March 8 had eased 1.27 percent from the beginning of the year, said State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- The State Bank of Vietnam is forecast to lower the ceiling on deposit rates to 10 percent so that lending rates can continue to drop.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Mekong Delta farmers have harvested more than half of the 1.6 million hectares (4 million acres) planted in the winter-spring rice crop, the Agriculture Ministry said. Demand for high-quality rice has been high, while buyers were not interested in the low-grade variety IR50404, which was planted widely, farmers said.

LAO DONG

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity has sought permission to raise electricity prices by at least 5 percent this year. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)