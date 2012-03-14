HANOI, March 14 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Many banks have lowered dong deposit rates to 13 percent
per annum in line with the central bank's move to cut the
ceiling on deposit rates.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The central bank has rejected rumours that Habubank
will be taken over by Saigon Hanoi Bank.
DAU TU
-- The ceiling on deposit rates cannot be removed now but
the cap must be abolished, such as in the third or the fourth
quarter of this year, said Cao Si Kiem, a member of the National
Advisory Council for Monetary Policies.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Unfavourable weather conditions that weakened the
resistance of poultry and duck flocks are increasing the risk of
bird flu outbreaks in southern provinces, said Hoang Van Nam,
acting head of the Animal Health Department.
HANOI MOI
-- A court in the northern province of Dien Bien has
sentenced eight Vietnamese people to jail terms of between 24
and 30 months after they were found guilty at a trial on Tuesday
of causing public disorder in late April and early May 2011.
TUOI TRE
-- Chinese languages could be taught in primary and
secondary schools in Vietnam, based on a draft project by the
Education and Training Ministry.
THANH NIEN
-- About 3,000 companies in Ho Chi Minh City have halted
operations during the first two months of 2012 due to rising
production costs, the Ho Chi Minh City Entrepreneurs Association
said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)