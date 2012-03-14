HANOI, March 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Many banks have lowered dong deposit rates to 13 percent per annum in line with the central bank's move to cut the ceiling on deposit rates.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank has rejected rumours that Habubank will be taken over by Saigon Hanoi Bank.

DAU TU

-- The ceiling on deposit rates cannot be removed now but the cap must be abolished, such as in the third or the fourth quarter of this year, said Cao Si Kiem, a member of the National Advisory Council for Monetary Policies.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Unfavourable weather conditions that weakened the resistance of poultry and duck flocks are increasing the risk of bird flu outbreaks in southern provinces, said Hoang Van Nam, acting head of the Animal Health Department.

HANOI MOI

-- A court in the northern province of Dien Bien has sentenced eight Vietnamese people to jail terms of between 24 and 30 months after they were found guilty at a trial on Tuesday of causing public disorder in late April and early May 2011.

TUOI TRE

-- Chinese languages could be taught in primary and secondary schools in Vietnam, based on a draft project by the Education and Training Ministry.

THANH NIEN

-- About 3,000 companies in Ho Chi Minh City have halted operations during the first two months of 2012 due to rising production costs, the Ho Chi Minh City Entrepreneurs Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)