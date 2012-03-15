HANOI, March 15 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Sacombank Securities Co said it planned to
raise 800 billion dong ($38.4 million) via issuing three-year
convertible bonds at a fixed coupon of 13 percent per year to
supplement funds for business and boost financial strength.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The increase in fuel prices on March 7 will have
significant impact on most industries, particularly power and
coal production, industry experts said.
-- The government and authorised agencies are expected to
ease tax constrains, open up the aviation market and reduce red
tape to help support the development of the aviation market and
increase investment in the future, said Deputy General Director
Pritam Singh of VietJetAir, a private low-cost airline.
THANH NIEN
-- The Central Committee's Inspection Commission under the
ruling Vietnam Communist Party has issued disciplinary measures
by warning a deputy health minister, Cao Minh Quang, and the
chairman of Daklak province, Lu Ngoc Cu, for their various
wrongdoings, it said in a resolution on Wednesday.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's online recruitment index hit 181 points in
February, up from 66 in the previous month, the employment
website VietnamWorks said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)