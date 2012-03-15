HANOI, March 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Sacombank Securities Co said it planned to raise 800 billion dong ($38.4 million) via issuing three-year convertible bonds at a fixed coupon of 13 percent per year to supplement funds for business and boost financial strength.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The increase in fuel prices on March 7 will have significant impact on most industries, particularly power and coal production, industry experts said.

-- The government and authorised agencies are expected to ease tax constrains, open up the aviation market and reduce red tape to help support the development of the aviation market and increase investment in the future, said Deputy General Director Pritam Singh of VietJetAir, a private low-cost airline.

THANH NIEN

-- The Central Committee's Inspection Commission under the ruling Vietnam Communist Party has issued disciplinary measures by warning a deputy health minister, Cao Minh Quang, and the chairman of Daklak province, Lu Ngoc Cu, for their various wrongdoings, it said in a resolution on Wednesday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's online recruitment index hit 181 points in February, up from 66 in the previous month, the employment website VietnamWorks said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)