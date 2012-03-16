HANOI, March 16 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- About $500 million has entered Vietnam's stock markets so
far this year thanks to an improved macro-economic outlook, HSBC
said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Myanmar President Thein Sein will pay an official visit
to Vietnam on March 20-21, the Foreign Ministry said.
NHAN DAN
-- The central bank has requested Agribank, BIDV,
Vietcombank, VietinBank, LienViet Post Bank in the Mekong Delta
to extend funds to help Vietnam Food Association member
companies buy rice under a stockpiling scheme.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam has demanded that China stop violating its
sovereignty over Paracel archipelago after China National
Offshore Oil Corp announced tenders for 19 blocks in the East
Sea, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)